USS John S. McCain Change of Command

Cmdr. Ryan T. Easteday arrives on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain (DDG 56) to be relieved as commanding officer. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7TH Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

