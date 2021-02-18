Harbor operations in Yokosuka, Japan

210218-N-LZ119-1005

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 18, 2021) — Mt. Fuji makes an appearance while Port Operations employees conduct fender movement operations onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Emiley Murphy)

