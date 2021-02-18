Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harbor operations in Yokosuka, Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Emiley Murphy 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210218-N-LZ119-1005
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 18, 2021) — Mt. Fuji makes an appearance while Port Operations employees conduct fender movement operations onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Emiley Murphy)

    CFAY
    Port Ops
    CFAY75

