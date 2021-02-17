210217-N-QD512-2011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Keith Ary, from London, Ohio, rigs a ladder aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Feb. 17, 2021. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6524639 VIRIN: 210217-N-QD512-2011 Resolution: 3774x2519 Size: 622.03 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mitscher Conducts Operations in U.S. 2nd Fleet [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.