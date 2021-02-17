U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Stump, with the Michigan Army National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) as an administrative assistant, processes consent forms at the Sears Automotive Building, Saginaw, Michigan, for those receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination through the Saginaw County Health Department, Feb. 17, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. As of Feb 17, the MING has administered more than 99,700 vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 21:54 Photo ID: 6524587 VIRIN: 210217-Z-EZ686-2003 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 2.06 MB Location: SAGINAW, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.