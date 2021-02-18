Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A man is tended too by awaiting EMS after he was medevaced by a Coast Guard helicopter crew from a vessel off the Washington coast on Feb. 18, 2021. The man was suffering from a head laceration. (Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 22:00
    Photo ID: 6524584
    VIRIN: 210218-G-SG988-203
    Resolution: 1991x1991
    Size: 890.42 KB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    SAR
    USCG
    Rescue
    Astoria
    PNW

