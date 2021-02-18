A man is tended too by awaiting EMS after he was medevaced by a Coast Guard helicopter crew from a vessel off the Washington coast on Feb. 18, 2021. The man was suffering from a head laceration. (Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 22:00
|Photo ID:
|6524584
|VIRIN:
|210218-G-SG988-203
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
