Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast

A man is tended too by awaiting EMS after he was medevaced by a Coast Guard helicopter crew from a vessel off the Washington coast on Feb. 18, 2021. The man was suffering from a head laceration. (Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)

