Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Pfc. David Philo, a medic with the Michigan National Guard (MING), currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) administers the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination to the elderly for the Genesee County Health Department, set up at the Central Church of the Nazarene, Flint, Michigan, Feb. 17, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. As of Feb 17, the MING has administered more than 99,700 vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

