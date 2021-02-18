Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “I do have hope”: All-Black heritage flight takes look back, look forward at Air Force

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An all-Black aircrew from the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, poses for a picture in front of a KC-10 Extender after a routine aerial refueling mission Feb. 18, 2021. The purpose of the heritage flight was to honor Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 19:05
    This work, “I do have hope”: All-Black heritage flight takes look back, look forward at Air Force, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Black History Month

