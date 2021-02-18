An all-Black aircrew from the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, poses for a picture in front of a KC-10 Extender after a routine aerial refueling mission Feb. 18, 2021. The purpose of the heritage flight was to honor Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

Photo ID: 6524452
Date Posted: 02.18.2021
"I do have hope": All-Black heritage flight takes look back, look forward at Air Force, by TSgt Traci Keller