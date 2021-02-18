An all-Black aircrew from the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, poses for a picture in front of a KC-10 Extender after a routine aerial refueling mission Feb. 18, 2021. The purpose of the heritage flight was to honor Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6524452
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-UE898-1157
|Resolution:
|1125x844
|Size:
|106.2 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, “I do have hope”: All-Black heritage flight takes look back, look forward at Air Force, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
