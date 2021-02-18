Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to vessel fire in Tacoma

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to an active fire Feb. 18, 2021, aboard a commercial fishing vessel moored in Tacoma. The fire broke out shortly before midnight aboard the 233-foot 'Aleutian Falcon' at pier 25 in the Port of Tacoma. (Tacoma Fire Department photo)

    Fire
    USCG
    Response
    Pollution
    Tacoma

