The Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to an active fire Feb. 18, 2021, aboard a commercial fishing vessel moored in Tacoma. The fire broke out shortly before midnight aboard the 233-foot 'Aleutian Falcon' at pier 25 in the Port of Tacoma. (Tacoma Fire Department photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 17:19
|Photo ID:
|6524397
|VIRIN:
|210218-G-SG988-544
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|336.17 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to vessel fire in Tacoma, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
