Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to vessel fire in Tacoma

The Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to an active fire Feb. 18, 2021, aboard a commercial fishing vessel moored in Tacoma. The fire broke out shortly before midnight aboard the 233-foot 'Aleutian Falcon' at pier 25 in the Port of Tacoma. (Tacoma Fire Department photo)

