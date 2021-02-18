Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th ABW command team visits with Utah ANG leadership [Image 6 of 6]

    75th ABW command team visits with Utah ANG leadership

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    75th Air Base Wing Commander, Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Walker and 75th Air Base Wing Community Engagement Chief, Beth Topa, visit with senior leaders of the Utah Air National Guard at Roland Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah Feb. 18, 2021. The 75th ABW team received a mission briefing and discussed the partnership between the Utah Air National Guard and Hill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

