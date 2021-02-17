Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 14:05 Photo ID: 6524162 VIRIN: 210217-O-OB437-185 Resolution: 3003x2570 Size: 942.55 KB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lantern Slide 46: Inside what was the 8 ½-inch transit house of the old observatory, June 1964. [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.