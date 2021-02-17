Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lantern Slide 46: Inside what was the 8 ½-inch transit house of the old observatory, June 1964. [Image 9 of 15]

    Lantern Slide 46: Inside what was the 8 ½-inch transit house of the old observatory, June 1964.

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    US Naval Observatory Library

    Lantern Slide 46: Inside what was the 8 ½-inch transit house of the old observatory, June 1964.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6524162
    VIRIN: 210217-O-OB437-185
    Resolution: 3003x2570
    Size: 942.55 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lantern Slide 46: Inside what was the 8 ½-inch transit house of the old observatory, June 1964. [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington

    DC

    Naval Observatory

