    Naval Base San Diego Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain [Image 8 of 8]

    Naval Base San Diego Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Naval Base San Diego

    210205-N-MJ716-0186 -- SAN DIEGO (Feb. 5, 2021) U.S. Navy force protection Sailors assigned to Naval Base San Diego receive training during an active shooter drill conducted during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC 21). CS-SC 21 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is conducted on installations Navy-wide and is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released.)

    Naval Base San Diego
    Naval Security Forces
    Exercise Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain

