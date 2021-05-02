210205-N-MJ716-0168 -- SAN DIEGO (Feb. 5, 2021) Master-at-arms 2nd class Tracer Spurlock, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., clears a hallway during an active shooter drill conducted during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC 21). CS-SC 21 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is conducted on installations Navy-wide and is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 13:57
|Photo ID:
|6524135
|VIRIN:
|210205-N-MJ716-0168
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Base San Diego Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT