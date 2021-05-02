Naval Base San Diego Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain

210205-N-MJ716-0168 -- SAN DIEGO (Feb. 5, 2021) Master-at-arms 2nd class Tracer Spurlock, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., clears a hallway during an active shooter drill conducted during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC 21). CS-SC 21 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is conducted on installations Navy-wide and is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released.)

