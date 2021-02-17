Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas

Two Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi rescue swimmers rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. Over 300 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued by various volunteers and were documented, checked for identifying tags, and quickly transported to local rehabilitation centers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 12:06
|Photo ID:
|6524013
|VIRIN:
|210217-G-G0108-3003
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|225.8 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
