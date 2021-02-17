Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Two Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi rescue swimmers rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021. Over 300 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued by various volunteers and were documented, checked for identifying tags, and quickly transported to local rehabilitation centers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 12:06
    Photo ID: 6524013
    VIRIN: 210217-G-G0108-3003
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 225.8 KB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas
    Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas
    Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas
    Coast Guard helps rescue 60 sea turtles near South Padre Island, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    Sea Turtles
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT