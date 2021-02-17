NMCP Celebrates Black History Month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 17, 2021) - Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Black History Month event on Feb. 17. NMCP staff and visitors celebrated the achievements of African-Americans as well as recognized the immeasurable impact they have had on the history of the United States.

The celebration concluded with a cake cutting and a cultural meal served in NMCP’s galley. Staff and patients enjoyed 180 pounds of barbecue ribs, 200 pounds of fried chicken, 80 pounds of grilled fish and a variety of side dishes including mac and cheese, all prepared and served by NMCP’s Foodservice Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

