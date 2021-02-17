Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 4]

    NMCP Celebrates Black History Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a Black History Month event on Feb. 17. NMCP staff and visitors celebrated the achievements of African-Americans as well as recognized the immeasurable impact they have had on the history of the United States.
    The celebration concluded with a cake cutting and a cultural meal served in NMCP’s galley. Staff and patients enjoyed 180 pounds of barbecue ribs, 200 pounds of fried chicken, 80 pounds of grilled fish and a variety of side dishes including mac and cheese, all prepared and served by NMCP’s Foodservice Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released)

