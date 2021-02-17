We Ride at Nightfall: MRF-E Marines Conduct Snowmobile Training

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, participate in a snowmobile training event in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 17, 2021. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

