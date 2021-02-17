Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Ride at Nightfall: MRF-E Marines Conduct Snowmobile Training [Image 10 of 12]

    We Ride at Nightfall: MRF-E Marines Conduct Snowmobile Training

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, participates in a snowmobile training event in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 17, 2021. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

