A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, participates in a snowmobile training event in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 17, 2021. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 10:41
|Photo ID:
|6523830
|VIRIN:
|210217-M-JH495-1010
|Resolution:
|3889x2593
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We Ride at Nightfall: MRF-E Marines Conduct Snowmobile Training [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
