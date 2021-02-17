SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) - U.S. Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Michael Tilley, from Tulsa, Ok., checks his flight equipment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 17, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6523592 VIRIN: 210217-N-XX200-1021 Resolution: 3325x4987 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.