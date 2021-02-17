SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Brandon Kincheloe, from Chesterton, Ind., monitors the movement of aircraft in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 17, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6523591
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-XX200-1007
|Resolution:
|5226x3484
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CHESTERTON, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT