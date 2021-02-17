SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) – Aircraft are secured to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 17, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander B. Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6523590 VIRIN: 210217-N-KB540-1040 Resolution: 2673x1782 Size: 543.5 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.