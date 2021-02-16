SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Crane, from Spring, Texas, performs a daily inspection on the engine of a C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 16, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

