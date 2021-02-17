Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Princeton Conducts General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210217-N-OW019-0008 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2020) Seaman Brandon Lawrence, right, from Atlanta, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Israel Tellezalejo, from Kernersville, N.C., erect shoring to a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    USS Princeton
    Training
    CSG 11
    Mine Strike

