210217-N-OW019-0011 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zachary White, from Atlanta, uses a banding patch to repair a simulated ruptured pipe during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 01:21
|Photo ID:
|6523527
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-OW019-0011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|937.17 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Princeton Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT