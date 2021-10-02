USS BARRY and JMSDF JS TOWADA Night Replenishment at Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2021) Sailors aboard U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) man replenishment at sea watch stations during an underway replenishment with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Towada-class replenishment ship JS Towada (AOE 422) in the East China Sea. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF continue to train and operate together to improve interoperability and strengthen our joint-capabilities. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan Alliance has been the cornerstone of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and is critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment's notice. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Samuel Hardgrove)

