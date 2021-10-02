Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS BARRY and JMSDF JS TOWADA Night Replenishment at Sea [Image 7 of 9]

    USS BARRY and JMSDF JS TOWADA Night Replenishment at Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Sam Hardgrove 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2021) Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Towada-class replenishment ship JS Towada (AOE 422) sails connected to U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during an underway replenishment during routine operations in the East China Sea. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF continue to train and operate together to improve interoperability and strengthen our joint-capabilities. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan Alliance has been the cornerstone of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and is critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment's notice. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Samuel Hardgrove)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 00:30
    Photo ID: 6523513
    VIRIN: 210210-N-NK931-934
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, USS BARRY and JMSDF JS TOWADA Night Replenishment at Sea [Image 9 of 9], by LTJG Sam Hardgrove, identified by DVIDS

    INTERNATIONAL
    JMSDF
    US NAVY
    NIGHT RAS
    NIGHT REPLENISHMENT AT SEA
    JS TOWADA

