USS BARRY and JMSDF JS TOWADA Night Replenishment at Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2021) Sailors aboard U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) man replenishment at sea watch stations during an underway replenishment with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Towada-class replenishment ship JS Towada (AOE 422) in the East China Sea. The U.S. Navy and JMSDF continue to train and operate together to improve interoperability and strengthen our joint-capabilities. For more than 60 years, the U.S.-Japan Alliance has been the cornerstone of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and is critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment's notice. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Emilio Mackie)

