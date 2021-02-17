Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAY celebrates Black History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAY celebrates Black History Month

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    10217-N-NS063-0070
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2021) Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Stephen Osieczonek, right, hands over cake to Chief Yeoman Jason Martin following a cake cutting ceremony at the Jewel of the East Galley. Black History Month was created as an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time to recognize the immeasurable impact they have had on the history of the United States. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 18:48
    Photo ID: 6523290
    VIRIN: 210217-N-NS063-0070
    Resolution: 5701x3805
    Size: 14.97 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY celebrates Black History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY celebrates Black History Month
    CFAY celebrates Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT