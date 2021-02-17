CFAY celebrates Black History Month

10217-N-NS063-0070

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2021) Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Stephen Osieczonek, right, hands over cake to Chief Yeoman Jason Martin following a cake cutting ceremony at the Jewel of the East Galley. Black History Month was created as an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time to recognize the immeasurable impact they have had on the history of the United States. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tetsuya Morita)

