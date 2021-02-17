210217-N-NS063-0044

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 17, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) leadership and a representative from CFAY’s Multicultural Committee cut a cake during a Black History Month event at CFAY’s Jewel of the East galley. Black History Month was created as an annual celebration of

achievements by African Americans and a time to

recognize the immeasurable impact they have had on

the history of the United States. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 Photo ID: 6523289 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP This work, CFAY celebrates Black History Month [Image 2 of 2], by Tetsuya Morita