Bronco Brigade Blood Drive

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division take part in a blood drive at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 17, 2021. The blood drive was scheduled for one day but was extended to a second day in order to facilitate the high demand of donors causing the blood bank to reach its maximum daily donation limit of 70. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

