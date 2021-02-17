Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bronco Brigade Blood Drive

    Bronco Brigade Blood Drive

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division take part in a blood drive at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 17, 2021. The blood drive was scheduled for one day but was extended to a second day in order to facilitate the high demand of donors causing the blood bank to reach its maximum daily donation limit of 70. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 18:41
    Photo ID: 6523271
    VIRIN: 210217-A-AK380-015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 811.78 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Blood
    Blood Drive
    Donations
    Donor
    ASBP

