Charlie Company CCX

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 17, 2021.The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

