    Charlie Company CCX [Image 6 of 8]

    Charlie Company CCX

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 17, 2021.The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 18:33
    Photo ID: 6523263
    VIRIN: 210217-M-VX661-735
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company CCX [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

