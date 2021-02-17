Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 17, 2021.The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 18:33
|Photo ID:
|6523263
|VIRIN:
|210217-M-VX661-735
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company CCX [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT