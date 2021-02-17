Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, checked in patients, administered the vaccine and out-processed patients, at at COVID-19 vaccination site in Chandler, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs throughout the state during this emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6523083 VIRIN: 210217-Z-UN281-036 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.23 MB Location: CHANDLER, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination site [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.