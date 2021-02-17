Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination site [Image 3 of 6]

    Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination site

    CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, checked in patients, administered the vaccine and out-processed patients, at at COVID-19 vaccination site in Chandler, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs throughout the state during this emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination site, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

