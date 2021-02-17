Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, checked in patients, administered the vaccine and out-processed patients, at at COVID-19 vaccination site in Chandler, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs throughout the state during this emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6523083
|VIRIN:
|210217-Z-UN281-036
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|CHANDLER, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination site [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS
