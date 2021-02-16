Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tripoli [Image 3 of 3]

    Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210216-N-OP825-1028 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Vincent Hearon simulates a hangar bay fire during a drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 16, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 15:26
    Photo ID: 6523006
    VIRIN: 210216-N-OP825-1028
    Resolution: 4455x2970
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    amphibious assault ship
    fire drill
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    lha 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT