210216-N-OP825-1028 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Vincent Hearon simulates a hangar bay fire during a drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 16, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)
02.16.2021
02.17.2021
|6523006
|210216-N-OP825-1028
|4455x2970
|1.11 MB
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
