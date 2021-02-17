USS Zephyr (PC 8) Decommissions After 26 Years of Service

210217-N-YD864-1109



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) - Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Donte Hinton and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Quamar Ashley, assigned to the Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship USS Zephyr (PC 8), participate in the ship's decommissioning ceremony. Zephyr is one of the three Cyclone-class patrol coastal ships being decommissioned at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

