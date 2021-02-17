210217-N-YD864-1109
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) - Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Donte Hinton and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Quamar Ashley, assigned to the Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship USS Zephyr (PC 8), participate in the ship's decommissioning ceremony. Zephyr is one of the three Cyclone-class patrol coastal ships being decommissioned at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 13:53
|Photo ID:
|6522915
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-YD864-1109
|Resolution:
|5839x3893
|Size:
|807.91 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Zephyr (PC 8) Decommissions After 26 Years of Service [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT