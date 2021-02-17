Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Zephyr (PC 8) Decommissions After 26 Years of Service [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Zephyr (PC 8) Decommissions After 26 Years of Service

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210217-N-YD864-1069

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship USS Zephyr (PC 8) man the rails during the ship's decommissioning ceremony. Zephyr is one of the three Cyclone-class patrol coastal ships being decommissioned at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    ceremony
    PC
    Naval Station Mayport
    NAVSTA Mayport
    patrol coastal ship
    USS Zephyr

