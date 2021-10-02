Third Generation Family Member Takes the Oath to Enter Military Service

210210-N-RB168-0011 PITTSBURGH, Pa.– (Feb. 10, 2021) Spenser Neel, of Pittsburgh, Pa. takes the Oath of Enlistment into the U.S. Navy at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory. Neel, a 2019 graduate of Pittsburgh University, will attend Officer Candidates School in February with follow-on training as a naval flight officer (NFO) at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Established August 1, 2018, NTAG Pittsburgh oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 65,000 square miles of territory throughout parts of western Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs)

