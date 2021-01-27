Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jeremy Frarck a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2021. The exercise consisted of both day and night TRAP scenarios, intended to enhance the 11th MEU’s capability to recover downed personnel or equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

