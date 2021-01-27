Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josiah Cabrera a joint terminal attack controller with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), uses a tablet to pull grid coordinates during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2021. The exercise consisted of both day and night TRAP scenarios, intended to enhance the 11th MEU’s capability to recover downed personnel or equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 13:44
    Photo ID: 6522871
    VIRIN: 210126-M-LE234-1120
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    1/1
    BLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT