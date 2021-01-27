U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josiah Cabrera a joint terminal attack controller with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), uses a tablet to pull grid coordinates during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2021. The exercise consisted of both day and night TRAP scenarios, intended to enhance the 11th MEU’s capability to recover downed personnel or equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 13:44
|Photo ID:
|6522871
|VIRIN:
|210126-M-LE234-1120
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT