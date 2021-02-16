210216-N-GW139-2008

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.16.2021

    INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Santiago Pilo teaches a basic Damage Control class in the enlisted lounge while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 16, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    TAGS

    Indian Ocean
    US Navy
    GW139
    MC2 Eric Coffer
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

