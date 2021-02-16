210216-N-GW139-2008

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Santiago Pilo teaches a basic Damage Control class in the enlisted lounge while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 16, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

