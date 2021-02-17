Lantern Slide 65: The 1874 Transit of Venus party at the Old Observatory. The 26-inch refractor building in the background. Admiral Davis is behind the Coelostat (hat in hand), Simon Newcomb is seated. Between Davis and Newcomb in Henry Draper. Michelson – seated 3rd from right.

