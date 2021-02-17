Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lantern Slide 65: The 1874 Transit of Venus party at the Old Observatory.

    Lantern Slide 65: The 1874 Transit of Venus party at the Old Observatory.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    US Naval Observatory Library

    Lantern Slide 65: The 1874 Transit of Venus party at the Old Observatory. The 26-inch refractor building in the background. Admiral Davis is behind the Coelostat (hat in hand), Simon Newcomb is seated. Between Davis and Newcomb in Henry Draper. Michelson – seated 3rd from right.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6522702
    VIRIN: 210217-O-OB437-108
    Resolution: 3003x2570
    Size: 728.85 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lantern Slide 65: The 1874 Transit of Venus party at the Old Observatory., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Washington

    TAGS

    Naval Observatory
    Transit of Venus
    Old Observatory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT