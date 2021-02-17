New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C.

U.S. Army Col. Lisa Hou, Interim Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, speaks with Brig. Gen. John Driscoll, commander, Massachusetts Army National Guard, Feb. 17, 2021, Washington D.C. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Martinez)

