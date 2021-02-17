Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 4]

    New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Martinez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Col. Lisa Hou, Interim Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, speaks with Brig. Gen. John Driscoll, commander, Massachusetts Army National Guard, Feb. 17, 2021, Washington D.C. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 11:12
    Photo ID: 6522686
    VIRIN: 210217-Z-IY093-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C.
    New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C.
    New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C.
    New Jersey Interim Adjutant General visits Washington D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    NJNG
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT