    Army Nears Launch Date for New Grooming, Appearance Standards

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston announces changes to Army grooming and appearance standards during a town hall-style meeting on Facebook Live on January 26. (Screenshot via USAMRDC PAO)

    This work, Army Nears Launch Date for New Grooming, Appearance Standards, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    AFC
    Inclusion
    Grooming Standards
    USAMRDC
    Uniform Standards

