Mt. Etna Eruption

210216-N-NO291-1008 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 16, 2021)— An ash plume from a Mount Etna eruption as seen from Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Kevin “Kepper” Pickard, Jr.)

