    Mt. Etna Eruption [Image 1 of 2]

    Mt. Etna Eruption

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Nas Sigonella Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210216-N-NO291-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 16, 2021)—An ash plume from a Mount Etna eruption as seen from Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 16, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Kevin “Kepper” Pickard, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    This work, Mt. Etna Eruption [Image 2 of 2], by Nas Sigonella Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Sigonella
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    U.S. Navy
    Volcano Eruption
    Mount Etna
    Ash Plume

