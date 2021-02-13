A quick stop 'n' go

Qatari Emiri Air Force Col. Ahmed Al Mansoori, commander of the QEAF F-15 Wing, walks toward a C-130 Hercules aircraft and crew in anticipation of an integrated combat turn exercise, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support an integrated combat turn exercise for a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

