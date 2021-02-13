An F-15 Strike Eagle attached to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off, Feb. 13, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen from three wings were challenged to execute a one-day, synchronized plan involving both airlift and fighter assets, as well as provide organic maintenance and logistics support to execute an integrated combat turn exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 05:21
|Photo ID:
|6522402
|VIRIN:
|210213-F-RV963-1363
|Resolution:
|2853x2038
|Size:
|211.48 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A quick stop 'n' go [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS
