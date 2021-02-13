Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21 [Image 3 of 5]

    CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21

    GUAM

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG) board a C-130 departing for a Maritime Prepositioning Force operation in support of Hagåtña Fury 21 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2021. CLR-3 is conducting Hagåtña Fury 21 in concert with elements of 3d Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maritime Prepositioning Squadron 3 (MPSRON-3) in order to build and test a “Fight Now” force capable of providing expeditionary sustainment from key maritime terrain in support of III MEF. During the exercise, CLR-3 operated with 3d Marine Division and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to execute seizure and defense of key maritime terrain and expeditionary advanced base sustainment operations around Okinawa, while simultaneously conducting an MPF offload and distributed command and control from Naval Base Guam. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6522328
    VIRIN: 210213-M-LN574-0028
    Resolution: 7671x5117
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21
    CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21
    CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21
    CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21
    CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Naval Base Guam
    C-130
    MPF Offload
    CLR-3
    Hagåtña Fury 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT