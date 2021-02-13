CLR-3 Marines arrive in Guam for Hagåtña Fury 21

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Travis T. Gaines, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), 3d Marine Logistics Group, boards a C-130 departing for a Maritime Prepositioning Force operation in support of Hagåtña Fury 21 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2021. CLR-3 is conducting Hagåtña Fury 21 in concert with elements of 3d Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maritime Prepositioning Squadron 3 (MPSRON-3) in order to build and test a “Fight Now” force capable of providing expeditionary sustainment from key maritime terrain in support of III MEF. During the exercise, CLR-3 operated with 3d Marine Division and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to execute seizure and defense of key maritime terrain and expeditionary advanced base sustainment operations around Okinawa, while simultaneously conducting an MPF offload and distributed command and control from Naval Base Guam. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

